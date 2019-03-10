Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne MOSS. View Sign

MOSS, Marianne (Age 100) Marianne Moss, 100 years old, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 due to complications from a fall in December. She passed peacefully at the Hospice House of Spokane. Marianne was born on November 28, 1918 in Shell River, Saskatchewan, to the late Daniel and Mary Tremblay. She moved with her family, to Spokane at the age of six and was a life long resident. She was the middle child of six siblings and all five, Edward, Paul, Joseph, Cye and Laurana Martin preceded her in death. In 1980 she married the love of her life Arnold Moss. They spent 18 wonderful years together. They both enjoyed their summers at their cabin on Priest Lake and their winters in Yuma, Arizona. They loved to travel, their families and friends and to go dancing on Saturday night. Arnold passed in 1998 and Marianne remained in their South Hill home until her fall in December. Marianne worked her entire life as a bookkeeper/accountant for various lumber companies and retired at age 65. She lived a long full life of serving the Lord, hard work, generosity and an undying love for her family and friends. Her passions were gardening, being the best wife, cook and housekeeper possible, an avid sports fan, traveling and always keeping close with a large network of friends. Marianne was unable to have children of her own but treated all her nieces and nephews like they were hers. She leaves behind her nieces Dorian Rohrer, Gilda Dean, and Cindy Turnbow and nephews, Roland Tremblay and Daniel Tremblay and preceding her in death Edward "Gene" Martin and Linda Dean and many other nieces and nephews. Marianne impacted every life she touched. She was a strong, sharp minded woman with the softest heart. Her wit, sense of humor and passion for life was what she was made of and she will be dearly missed! Her service will be March 14th, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Hospice House of Spokane.

