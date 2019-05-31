Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maribel "Bell" BARFUSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARFUSS, Maribel "Bell" (Age 78) Maribel Barfuss "Bell" passed away on May 27, 2019 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was born August 16, 1940 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington, to Vincil and Mildred Surface. Vincil passed prior to her birth. Mildred later married Harold Theodorson and Harold was the only Dad she knew. The family moved to Sagle, Idaho and later into Sandpoint where she graduated high school and met Phil. They married January 23rd, 1959. They lived in Sandpoint and had two children Connie and Russ and moved to Spokane in 1964 where they raised their family. They later had two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bell loved to cook, bake, spend time with family and visits from all the kids. Maribel is survived by; husband Philip, daughter Connie, son Russ (wife Chris); grandchildren: Todd (wife Sarah) and Teasha (husband Mike) and great-grandchildren Emma, Isaiah, Lexi, Carter and Kaylee. (all live in Spokane); sisters Helen Shepard and Carolyn Savage (husband Bob); and sister-in-law Hidako. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Surface and sister Peggy Newcomb. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 am at the Pines Mausoleum Chapel, 12116 E 16th in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

