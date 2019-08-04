Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maricela "Marty" ESPINDOLA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ESPINDOLA, Maricela "Marty" On July 9th the world lost a very special person Maricela "Marty" Espindola. She was born March 19, 1966 and was a very caring mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. We will truly miss her and will never be forgotten. She is survived by her father Joe Espindola Jr., mother Yolanda Simpson, stepfather Allen Agee Jr., son Barrett Rose, daughter Amber Goede (grandsons Tristian James and Leonidas), siblings Mike Espindola (Penny), Mario Espindola (Stacie), Maggie Carter (Steve), Teresa Lopez, Amy Gonzalez, Jimmy Espindola (Abbie), Joseph Espindola (Jodi) and stepsister Mindie Shepherd. A Celebration of life will be held at Black Diamond August 17 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Spokane; PO Box 2215; Spokane WA 99210 in Marty Espindola's name.

