VETSCH, Marie Alana (Petera) Marie Alana (Petera) Vetsch went home with her Lord Jesus on Monday, August 19, at 8:30am. Marie passed away from cancer. Marie was born on July 15, 1941 in Wood, SD, to parents Frank Eugene Petera and Phyllis Eva (Draine) Petera. The family moved to Wyoming in 1944 when Marie was three. They lived in a log cabin on Lytle Creek between Hutlett, WY and Devils Tower. Her father worked there on the Hart Sawmills. Marie and family later moved to Sundance, WY, where Marie attended school from kindergarten through third grade. In fourth grade she and her brothers stayed with their Aunt Sylvia Draine in Wood, SD in the teacherage at the country school they attended. She enjoyed being taught by her aunt. Marie then went back to Sundance the next year to continue her education and graduated from there in 1969. Marie was just in Sundance, WY, to celebrate her 50th high school reunion with her wonderful classmates this July. She so enjoyed her time there, participating in parades, class reunions, and reminiscing with friends and classmates. After high school, Marie was not one to stay still and loved to travel. She left for college to see what the world had to offer. In California, she met and married John W. Weber June 21, 1969, and to that union, her son John C. Weber was born. The couple divorced in 1972. Marie then met and married Jim Vetsch. They spent the remainder of their lives together in Spokane, WA. The couple traveled extensively and often took family members with them. Marie was a gypsy at heart and loved traveling, exploring, seeing family, attending family reunions far and wide, and always living life to the fullest. Her spirit of fun, kindness, and adventure was contagious, and it made those around her immediately love her. She made many friends everywhere during her 78 years of life, and even was fortunate to meet more of her Draine kin. She and Jim had a wonderful 40 years together. Marie was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Vetsch; her parents Frank "Cap" and Phyllis Petera; her sister Patsy, and her three brothers Francis "Pete" Petera, Jack Petera, and Lyle Robert "Bob" Petera; Aunt Sylvia Draine, Uncles Jack and Glenn; and nephews Chuck and Kelly. She leaves behind her son John (Valerie) Weber of Sacramento, CA; grandson Andrew Weber; and so many numerous and dear family members on both sides of the families across this wonderful nation we could not mention them all, but hope they know how much family meant to her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

