TAYLOR, Marie Alice March 10, 1945 - December 17, 2019 On March 10, 1945 Marie was born to Joe and Fern Douglas in Wenatchee, Washington. As a young woman, she worked in a variety of positions in the workplace. She started a business making homemade items which she sold in Houston, Texas and later became the owner, broker of Misty Mountains Realty in Maple Falls, WA. She dedicated herself to making her three children feel special, even when times were sometimes tough. Marie gently died December 17, 2019 in Newport, WA and is survived by one son, two daughters, two grandsons and one sister. Her ashes will be spread near her home on the lake which she treasured above all other homes.

