WHATLEY, Marie B. On June 26, 2020 at 10:45pm Marie B. Whatley went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her mother Mildred Blakemore, father Fred Blakemore; sisters: Rita Wilkins, Anita Blakemore, Gloria Garfield, brother Fred Blakemore, daughter Chloma Carell; mother-in-law Mildred Surlett, sister-in-law Judy Whatley, brother-in-law Carl Whatley. Dogs: Dino, Rambo, Roscoe, Foxy, and cat Bubbles. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Gerald Whatley; daughter Michelle Carell; sons: Minor and George Thomas, and Anthony Carell. Grandsons: Michael, Antoine, and Tyrone Carell, Jeremy Brown, Andrew, George, and Mercury Thomas. Granddaughters: Jasmine Lopez, Maria Carell, Latrea Raya. Sisters: Annelle Archdale, Sharon Gonzalez; brother Samuel Archdale, and many great-grandchildren. Rest in paradise. For your work on this earth is done. If there was ever an angel that deserved their wings it was you. Until we meet again, you will truly be loved and missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store