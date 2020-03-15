Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Kathleen (Jaspers) WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Marie Kathleen (Jaspers) Marie Kathleen (Jaspers) Williams continued along on her journey with Jesus on December 18, 2019. Marie was born to Leo and Alta Jaspers in their family home in Lewiston, ID on June 3, 1941. She lived with her husband, Dan Williams, on the Williams family farm in Pomeroy, WA. Marie and Dan were just two weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary when Marie passed while being cared for in Spokane, WA. Marie taught Home Economics to the students of Pomeroy High School and then continued her crafts, cooking, baking, and volunteering efforts for the entire community for many years afterwards. She loved to share her many gifted talents and spent numerous hours teaching her nieces and nephews the ways of the kitchen. She was a consummate crafter and never saw a project that wasn't cute enough to capture her imagination. Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Leo Jaspers, born in Pomeroy, WA and Alta (Heitstuman) Jaspers, born in Uniontown, WA; her step-children Scott Williams and Lisa Williams; and brother-in-law Lewis Williams. She is survived by her husband Dan Williams; and her sisters Marjorie Brewer and Vivian Gregson of Spokane, WA; and her brothers Robert Jaspers of Wenatchee, WA and Philip Jaspers of Eugene, OR. Whether step-children, nieces and nephews, or children of each, Marie's entire family knew that they would find love, comfort, and a forever-welcoming spirit in her sweet, farm home. A Funeral Mass, officiated by her nephew, Rev. David Jaspers of Portland, OR, will be celebrated on March 21, 2020 at her home parish of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy, WA at 11:00 am. Inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Spokane, WA on Monday March 23, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online tributes at

