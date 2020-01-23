KITTILSTVED, Marie Marie was born July 13, 1955 to Bruce and Dorothy Yoho. She passed away January 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Dorothy, brother Chris, and sister Mary Ann. Marie is survived by her husband Duane and children Kim Aubrey, Rena Tillotson (Delvin) and her step-children, Craig Kittilstved (Pam), and Breanne Kittilstved, as well as grandchildren Aaliyah, Kaedyn, Hunter, Kiauna, Quentyn, Carter, Kaliegh, Keegan, Logan, Malakai, Avyanna, and Camdyn. She is also survived by her sisters Dollie Howell (Cole), Vickie Cooper (Randy), Bonnie Bay (Garry) and Barbara Jones. Marie had a passion for crocheting and crafting, and recently spent hours making hats for the homeless. She also volunteered at the Shadle Cop Shop and often baked cookies for them. Viewing is at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27th, at Heritage Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. The graveside service to follow at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020