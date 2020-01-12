LINK, Marie (Moody) Deer Park, Washington (Age 84) It is with great sadness the family of Marie announces her passing unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 at her home. Marie was born on August 14, 1935 with her identical twin sister Mary (Melton) in their family home located in Mica, Washington to their parents Charley and Mary Moody. She lived in Mica until she married Gerald Berg. They had six children together, Rosemarie, Diana, Vernon, Jannette, twins Arlene and Darlene. All lived in the Spokane vicinity. Marie had eighteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren. Her family was always her top priority. She enjoyed spending a great deal of time with her sister Mary. She loved taking trips, animals, her dogs, birds and especially hummingbirds. She loved holidays with her children and grandchildren. She and her sister would bake cookies for both families at Christmas. For a more extensive obituary please go to Legacy.com where you may also leave your condolences. Services will be at Community of Christ Church at 11515 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, Washington on February 8, 2020 at 1 pm with reception to follow. All are welcome. Her interment will be at Pines Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020