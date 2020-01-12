Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Moody) LINK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINK, Marie (Moody) Deer Park, Washington (Age 84) It is with great sadness the family of Marie announces her passing unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 at her home. Marie was born on August 14, 1935 with her identical twin sister Mary (Melton) in their family home located in Mica, Washington to their parents Charley and Mary Moody. She lived in Mica until she married Gerald Berg. They had six children together, Rosemarie, Diana, Vernon, Jannette, twins Arlene and Darlene. All lived in the Spokane vicinity. Marie had eighteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren. Her family was always her top priority. She enjoyed spending a great deal of time with her sister Mary. She loved taking trips, animals, her dogs, birds and especially hummingbirds. She loved holidays with her children and grandchildren. She and her sister would bake cookies for both families at Christmas. For a more extensive obituary please go to Legacy.com where you may also leave your condolences. Services will be at Community of Christ Church at 11515 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, Washington on February 8, 2020 at 1 pm with reception to follow. All are welcome. Her interment will be at Pines Cemetery in the spring. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

