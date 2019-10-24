Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Marion (Black) WEIMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEIMER, Marie Marion (Black) Marie Marion Weimer peacefully entered eternal rest with family by her side on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born February 20, 1926, in Minot, North Dakota to Frank and Agnes (Harmon) Black. Marie, the oldest of six children, was raised on the family farm outside Foxholm, North Dakota. The family moved off the farm into Minot when she was 13 years old where she then attended and graduated from Minot High School in 1943. Immediately following graduation, she went to work at Minot High School as a secretary. Marie held various secretarial jobs before moving to Spokane with a few girlfriends in 1953. She then held secretarial jobs at General Telephone and later, the Federal Land Bank where she eventually became the secretary to the President, a position she held for 10 years. She enjoyed her work as she would often be involved with the board and the decisions they were making. In 1977, Marie was honored as the Secretary of the Year. Marie married Carl Lloyd Weimer on September 12, 1962. With her marriage she gained two step daughters, Carol Ann and Margaret. Carl and Marie soon had their own two children, Julianne and Kenneth. They purchased what became their family home in 1966 on Spokane's south hill where many memories were made. Marie was a loving mother who always put her children first. From driving many a car pool to shooting baskets in the backyard, helping with homework, sitting in the stands for countless athletic events, or later, offering advice or support, she was always present in her children's lives. Family was very important to Marie and her siblings. They saw to it that their children all knew each other even though they were raised across three states. Gathering every summer became more difficult as the children grew so they created (led by her sister Ruth) our cherished Black Family Reunion in 1977. The Reunions have been held every four years since then at Hyalite Youth Camp south of Bozeman, Montana. Marie, at the age of 91, camped in an RV for seven days at our most recent reunion which was our 10th spanning 40 years. Over the years, Marie's interest in her Irish roots led her to finding distant relatives in Ireland. She accomplished this without the internet or cell phone, rather, she would call operators in Ireland and ask for phone numbers or to connect to people she thought might be related as first names often ran through the generations. In the early 80's, she, along with her sister, Dorothy and cousin, Mildred, made the trek to the homeland and met some of these relatives. This was truly a highlight of Marie's life. As she was able to continue putting family puzzle pieces together, many in her extended family would look to her for help in their own searches or contribute pictures and information to Marie's Family History Albums. These albums will be forever cherished. In later years, Marie enjoyed trips to the casino. It wasn't that she was a big gambler, but she knew that there would be people of all ages and no one cared if she could get around easily or hear well, she felt a part of society. We would always make sure she had her "casino money envelope" ready to go for our many trips out there where fun was always had ~ win or lose. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, Frank and Agnes; and siblings, Dorothy Rostad, John Black, Ruth Nelson and Rose Helm. She is survived by her sister Eileen (Bernard) Skibicki of Bismarck, ND; sister in law, LaVonne Black of Spokane; brother in law, Emery Nelson of Bozeman, MT; her children, Julianne Kerley (Bill Jr.) of Spokane, Kenneth Weimer of Kirkland, WA, Carol Ann (Les) Zaugg of Kennewick, WA, and Margaret (Ted) Smith of Monument, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madeleine Myers (Bayn), Brenna Kerley, Tiffany (Robert) Hoffman, Kellen (Maddie) Smith, Carlyn Zaugg; her great-grandchildren, William Myers, Harlow Hoffman and Indie and Zoe Smith; along with many nieces and nephews. As a member of St. Augustine's Parish for over 50 years, 428 W. 19th, Spokane, WA it is there where we will celebrate Marie's life. Vigil Rosary will be on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28th at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials may be made to Gonzaga Prep, 1224 E. Euclid, Spokane, WA; Catholic Charities, 12 E. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202 or Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Avenue, Unit A, Spokane, WA 99218. Online tributes may be made at

The Reunions have been held every four years since then at Hyalite Youth Camp south of Bozeman, Montana. Marie, at the age of 91, camped in an RV for seven days at our most recent reunion which was our 10th spanning 40 years. Over the years, Marie's interest in her Irish roots led her to finding distant relatives in Ireland. She accomplished this without the internet or cell phone, rather, she would call operators in Ireland and ask for phone numbers or to connect to people she thought might be related as first names often ran through the generations. In the early 80's, she, along with her sister, Dorothy and cousin, Mildred, made the trek to the homeland and met some of these relatives. This was truly a highlight of Marie's life. As she was able to continue putting family puzzle pieces together, many in her extended family would look to her for help in their own searches or contribute pictures and information to Marie's Family History Albums. These albums will be forever cherished. In later years, Marie enjoyed trips to the casino. It wasn't that she was a big gambler, but she knew that there would be people of all ages and no one cared if she could get around easily or hear well, she felt a part of society. We would always make sure she had her "casino money envelope" ready to go for our many trips out there where fun was always had ~ win or lose. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, Frank and Agnes; and siblings, Dorothy Rostad, John Black, Ruth Nelson and Rose Helm. She is survived by her sister Eileen (Bernard) Skibicki of Bismarck, ND; sister in law, LaVonne Black of Spokane; brother in law, Emery Nelson of Bozeman, MT; her children, Julianne Kerley (Bill Jr.) of Spokane, Kenneth Weimer of Kirkland, WA, Carol Ann (Les) Zaugg of Kennewick, WA, and Margaret (Ted) Smith of Monument, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Madeleine Myers (Bayn), Brenna Kerley, Tiffany (Robert) Hoffman, Kellen (Maddie) Smith, Carlyn Zaugg; her great-grandchildren, William Myers, Harlow Hoffman and Indie and Zoe Smith; along with many nieces and nephews. As a member of St. Augustine's Parish for over 50 years, 428 W. 19th, Spokane, WA it is there where we will celebrate Marie's life. Vigil Rosary will be on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28th at 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials may be made to Gonzaga Prep, 1224 E. Euclid, Spokane, WA; Catholic Charities, 12 E. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202 or Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Avenue, Unit A, Spokane, WA 99218. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org . 