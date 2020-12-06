DWYER, MariLee Born June 20, 1929, in Duxbury, Vermont to Walter Moulen and Alice Robinson Moulen, MariLee Dwyer passed away from side effects of dementia on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was the seventh of ten children from this union and a Mayflower descendent. MariLee married Robert T. Dwyer on November 4, 1950, at St. John's Catholic Church in Rensselaer, New York, and together they raised eight children. MariLee, a dedicated housewife who loved caring for her children and grandchildren, had a great sense of humor and was quick to protect other people who were treated unjustly. Robert's career in engineering moved the family from New York to Houston, Texas, Tacoma, Washington, Chicago, Illinois, and Sanford, Maine. MariLee will be terribly missed by her seven children: Diana Dwyer (Fort Collins, CO), Michael Dwyer (Yakima, WA), Susan Dwyer Cooper (Tacoma, WA), Daniel Dwyer (Spokane Valley, WA), Deborah Dwyer Klehr (Lenoir City, TN), Robert Dwyer (Fountain Hills, AZ) and Erin Dwyer (Carol Stream, IL); one sister Marguerite Drew (Moulen) Morris (Portland, OR); 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert T. Dwyer in 2006 and Michelle Dwyer McNichols in 2013. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a future date yet to be determined once it is safe for all to travel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org
). To share memories of MariLee and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com
.