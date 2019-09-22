Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marillyn L. KILPATRICK. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

KILPATRICK, Marillyn L. Marillyn L. Kilpatrick, lifelong Oakesdale mom, grandma, farm wife, teacher, mentor and friend, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bishop Place in Pullman at the age of 92. Marillyn was born at the family home north of Oakesdale May 2, 1927. She was the youngest of four children born to Guy Raymond "G.R." and Esther Shawgo Lamb. When she was twelve years old the Lamb family moved two miles closer to Oakesdale along Hwy. 27 on what is now the Kilpatrick farm. She attended Oakesdale schools where she was active in band, basketball, glee club, and drama. The new Rainbow organization and the newly built Community Presbyterian Church were key in Marillyn's community involvement. She graduated high school in 1945 and attended U of W for one year before transferring to Washington State College in Pullman. By 1950, she completed a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and a teaching certificate. On August 27, 1949, she married her lifelong love, friend, and partner Ralph E. Kilpatrick, an OHS classmate. They made their first home in Pullman while both completed degrees. Following college, they would move four more times - to homes always near Oakesdale; the fixer-upper-houses part of their quest to acquire farm leases. Marillyn taught school at Oakesdale in the early years of their marriage. She was an avid partner in keeping the farm, a legacy which continues through their children and grands. Marillyn kept meticulous books, drove harvest truck, and cooked many meals for the crew - still carrying tailgate meals into the fields until late '80s. Ralph and Marillyn were pioneers in the work of custom harvesting - moving equipment to "the lower country" to afford farm expansion. Marillyn is known to many for her musical talent, playing for hundreds of funerals and weddings. She played for her first wedding when she was thirteen years old and was the church organist at the Oakesdale Community Presbyterian Church for 70 years! She was the first Worthy Advisor for the Oakesdale Rainbow Assembly; a sister of Alpha Delta Pi at WSC; a past Worthy Matron, Grand Representative to Saskatchewan, and a 69-year member of Hope Chapter #29 Order of Eastern Star. Throughout her life, Marillyn remained athletic and fit. She ran in many fun runs and Bloomsdays, collecting over 100 tee-shirts over the decades! One of the oldest, she was an inspiration at Oakesdale's Fit Farm. She enjoyed fishing, camping, collecting antiques, genealogy, and correcting your grammar! Marillyn loved keeping her garden, yards and the big gray house along Hume Road. She and Ralph spent retirement years travelling in their 5th wheel trailer. After Ralph's death, Marillyn continued winter trips south to a Yuma, Arizona home where many friendships were made. She and Ralph loved their "Lot 99" on Priest Lake where they built a lifetime of memories with their kids, grandkids, and friends. They enjoyed building on to the original family cabin, snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, boating, huckleberry picking and wooding there. Later in life Marillyn was an avid fan of her grandchildren in their sports, 4-H, FFA, music, drama programs and in their college pursuits as well. Her husband, Ralph, died in 2003 and Marillyn continued to live in their home until moving to Pullman just over a year and a half ago. She will be missed by many in the community, but especially by the children she so championed; Ann (Ron) Hennings of Sprague, WA, Ken (Debbie) Kilpatrick and Karen (Ken) Lindgren both of Oakesdale; by her eight grandchildren of whom she was so proud: Heather, Hugh and Heidi Hennings, Kayla (Jim) Rambo, Kelsie (Tyson) Carter, Lance, Alexa and Lindsey Lindgren; and by her three great-grandchildren, James and Una Jo Rambo, and Reillyn Carter. In addition to her husband, Marillyn was preceded in death by her brother, Bob, and sisters Hazel and Shirley. Friends are invited to celebrate Marillyn's life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Oakesdale Community Presbyterian Church with Pastor Erik Buhl officiating. An ice-cream and dessert social will follow at the fire station. Marillyn was laid to rest with Ralph in a private family ceremony on September 20, 2019 at the Oakesdale Cemetery. Marillyn's wish is to continue enhancements to the Oakesdale Community Presbyterian Church. Bequests to that end may be sent to P.O. Box 54 Oakesdale, WA 99158. On-line guest book is at

