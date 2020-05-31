BAUGH, Marilyn Ann (Age 84) Marilyn Ann Baugh, 84, was the only child of Thomas and Wilhelmina Schworer. She was born in the tiny town of Orleans, Nebraska in 1936. The war years did provide multiple construction work opportunities for people willing to travel, which they did, all over the western USA. After the war, Marilyn and her parents settled in Reno, Nevada. With her scholastic achievements at the Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, she went into college at the University of Nevada in Reno. Not long after starting college, she met a young airman, Milford "Jim" Baugh, and they were soon married. They were able to stay in Reno long enough to have three children; Gregory, Regina and Lorraine. In late 1960, the family moved to Eielson AFB near Fairbanks, Alaska. They hooked up the family mobile home to their International Travel-All 4x4 and in the middle of the winter they drove up the Alcan Highway. Life in the Air Force in Alaska promoted strong small town style friendships; co-workers and neighbors would become life-long friends. After four years in Alaska the family moved to Fairchild AFB outside of Spokane, Washington. Being back in the lower-48 provided the opportunity to take long car trips. Visits to family in as Nebraska, Texas and California provided the direction but there were many stops at parks, deserts, forests and coastlines along the way. Marilyn restarted her college work in Education at EWSC (now EWU) in Cheney and graduated in 1968. She found her perfect job teaching first and second grades in Creston, Washington. She loved her work at Creston, even with the 100 miles she would have to drive each day. Many lifelong bonds were made with the other teachers, especially the ones that would ride-share out to school in the sometimes-hazardous travel conditions. Besides teaching her students, one of her proudest memories was that she never got in an accident or received a speeding ticket in all her years of driving to Creston. Marilyn would spend 30 years teaching in Creston, retiring in 1998. She instilled a life long love of reading and learning into all of her children as well. Marilyn spent her later years at her home west of Fairchild. She loved the quiet, the trees, working in the yard and the view out her living room window. She also loved the friends that she obtained over her life; the Air Force "family", her fellow teachers and her friends from church. She enjoyed attending a variety of events with local ladies' groups and helped support the Friends of the Medical Lake Library. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her surviving family, Regina and John Runyan of Spokane, Greg Baugh of Sahuarita, Arizona, her son-in-law, Archie Tobler and step-grandchildren Jake and Susie Tobler. She will be greatly missed by her many friends. No service is planned. Marilyn will be inurned in a niche at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane next to those that preceded her in death; her husband Milford and daughter Lorraine.



