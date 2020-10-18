BEFORE, Marilyn Ann (Age 88) Marilyn Ann Before passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born at home near Sprague, WA on June 30, 1932. One of three children, she was the daughter of Cecilia and Henry Jans. She grew up on a farm between Sprague and Edwall, WA and attended schools in the area including two years at Gonzaga University in Spokane. In 1953, she married Henry Before. In the mid sixties, they and their six children moved to Great Falls, MT. Marilyn graduated from the College of Great Falls (now the University of Great Falls) in 1970. With a degree in elementary education, she taught for the Vaughn, MT school district and later was a secretary for the Catholic Diocese of Great Falls. Her interests included the violin, which she played with the Great Falls Symphony more than 30 years, and traveling the country in an RV. She is survived by her six children, David Beauforte, Borrego Springs CA; Jeannine (Steve) Kurtela, Woodside, CA; Diane (Marshall) O'Connell, Petaluma, CA; Bill (Jeanine) Before, Spokane, WA; Jean Beffort, Silver City, NM; and Paul (Pam) Before, Billings, MT; a sister, Kay (Louis) Walker, thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother Don (Marilyn) Jans. To leave an online condolence to Marilyn's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
