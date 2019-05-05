Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn "Tobi" BOND MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOND MILLER, Marilyn "Tobi" Marilyn "Tobi" Bond Miller went to the arms of the Lord on April 15, 2019. She was born in Willows, CA. on April 6, 1950 to Daryl and Joyce Bond. Graduated from Willows High School in 1968 and received her beautician license in Chico, CA. Marilyn was a beautician for over 40 years and her love for her clients always shined through in their hair. She retired in Stonyford, CA to be close to her parents. Marilyn is survived by her parents Daryl and Joyce Bond of Stonyford, her two children Ericka Johnson Bond of Deer Park, WA., and Daryl Bond Miller of Spokane WA., her sisters Liz Poulson of Stonyford, CA. and Sharon Shab of Los Gatos, CA., her aunts Caroline Stanton of Stonyford, CA., and Alice and Eddie Dalton of Chico, CA., her three grandchildren Jessica, Emily, and Jacob. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We will remember Marilyn for her infectious smile, embracing hugs, and the generosity in giving of her open heart. Her spirit for life was an inspiration to all that knew her. Celebration of her life will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Stonyford Community Hall, in Stonyford, CA. Due to Marilyn's love of animals we ask that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Burnham Veterinary Clinic Puppy Fund, 6545 County RD. 48, Willows, CA 95988. Dr. Burnham is a generous man who would never deny an animal in need.

