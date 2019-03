Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Christine HASTINGS. View Sign

HASTINGS, Marilyn Christine December 25, 1932 February 22, 2019 Marilyn was born to Helen and Olaf Olson in an old farmhouse near Tuttle, North Dakota. She was born on Christmas day during a blizzard. She had one sister, Bernice Shirley (deceased) and three brothers Kenneth, Darrell (deceased) and Roger Olson. When Marilyn was in Jr High School the family moved to Washington and became the new owners and proprietors of The Bluecreek Mercantile, a general store. Marilyn graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah, WA then worked for the phone company in Spokane after graduating. Soon, her heart was captured by an Air Force flyboy Robert Hastings, from Valley, WA. They married in 1954, and soon had two more mouths to feed daughters RoxAnne and Colleen. Marilyn raised a close family, and enjoyed the opportunities the military provided for the family to live all over the USA California, Alabama, Montana, Hawaii, Texas, finally retiring back to their roots in Spokane, WA. The family especially enjoyed a three year tour of service at Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu, Hawaii, spending lots of time at the beaches and learning to snorkel. Marilyn was very active and prided herself on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She enjoyed bowling leagues, golf leagues, water skiing, and road trips to Vegas and Reno with Bob. She and Bob built a lake cabin on Waitts Lake, where they spent their retirement years. It became a favorite gathering place for the entire family, who spent many magical hours' playing cards, sitting around campfires, floating, boating and taking daily walks around the lake. Marilyn was also well known for the large and beautiful flower pots she planted in her lake garden every year. She loved all animals, especially her beautiful ragdoll cat, Knickers. Marilyn will be well remembered as a cheerful, caring and thoughtful person, touching many other lives with joy and kindness. She is survived by her husband Robert Hastings, children RoxAnne (and Dale) Wachholz, Colleen Hastings; brothers Roger Olson, Kenneth (and Doris) Olson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She specifically requested no funeral services be held. She was amazingly brave, after learning that some puzzling health problems turned out to be cancer. She helped her family write this obituary, to ensure her story would be accurately told, and wished to be remembered as a happy, healthy person.

