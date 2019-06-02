Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 327-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Grace BARR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARR, Marilyn Grace (Carter) Marilyn Grace Carter was born on September 15, 1943, to M. Louise Fort and Peter R. Carter in Spokane. Marilyn attended Garfield and Loma Vista Elementary Schools, then later went on to graduate from Shadle Park High School. In 1955 when Marilyn was in the 7th grade at Loma Vista, she met the love her life Terry, an 8th grader, who was the new kid just moving to Spokane. This romance continued and they later married in June 1963. Marilyn attended Esther's Beauty School in Spokane, graduating in 1965. Throughout the years Marilyn worked for her parents at Olson Brothers Clothing, and several years at The Crescent downtown. But Marilyn's real passion was for her home, family and friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, and brother the late G.J. Carter. Marilyn is survived by her husband Terry T. Barr, Children Josh Barr and Marci Barr, as well as her sisters Janice O'Brian and Jo Ann Ross, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 4-8pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe St., Spokane. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home the following day, Friday, June 7, at 11am. A reception will follow at 12:30pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, 806 Knox Ave., Spokane. Following the reception, the interment will be at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
Download Now