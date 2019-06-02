BARR, Marilyn Grace (Carter) Marilyn Grace Carter was born on September 15, 1943, to M. Louise Fort and Peter R. Carter in Spokane. Marilyn attended Garfield and Loma Vista Elementary Schools, then later went on to graduate from Shadle Park High School. In 1955 when Marilyn was in the 7th grade at Loma Vista, she met the love her life Terry, an 8th grader, who was the new kid just moving to Spokane. This romance continued and they later married in June 1963. Marilyn attended Esther's Beauty School in Spokane, graduating in 1965. Throughout the years Marilyn worked for her parents at Olson Brothers Clothing, and several years at The Crescent downtown. But Marilyn's real passion was for her home, family and friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, and brother the late G.J. Carter. Marilyn is survived by her husband Terry T. Barr, Children Josh Barr and Marci Barr, as well as her sisters Janice O'Brian and Jo Ann Ross, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 4-8pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe St., Spokane. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home the following day, Friday, June 7, at 11am. A reception will follow at 12:30pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, 806 Knox Ave., Spokane. Following the reception, the interment will be at 2:30pm at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N Government Way. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary