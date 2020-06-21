ATTEBERY, Marilyn J. But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; They will run and not grow weary, They will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31 On Thursday, June 4th, 2020 Marilyn J. Attebery went to be with her Lord and Savior, the beloved mother of five children and two step-children was 77 years old. Marylin was born on October 8, 1942 to Richard and Edith Cahill in Portland, OR and soon after the family moved to Spokane, WA. She grew up in Spokane and went to Rogers High School where she proudly twirled baton in the 1953 Lilac Parade. Married to Darrell Attebery for 39 years, she was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marilyn, with her infectious smile and laugh to match, loved her family. Her five children, which she lovingly referred to as "her quiver full", will miss her dearly. She held a special place in her heart for the elder and dementia patients she cared for in the nursing homes which she worked, she also volunteered for several groups including Cancer Center at Valley Hospital and S.C.O.P.E., until retirement. Marilyn is preceded in death by her father, Richard, her mother, Edith, sister, Patricia, brother, Michael, grandson, Shannon, and her first husband, Ron Cochran. She is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Attebery; sister, Rebecca Cahill of Portland, OR; her children Mark Cochran of Spokane, Marcie (Dan) Stearns of Clarkston, WA, Deirdre (Troy) Dressen of Spokane, Gerald (Kathy) Cochran of Moscow, ID, Heather (David) Valdez of Moses Lake, WA; step-children, Angela Marx of Spokane and Larry Attebery of Citrus Heights, CA; thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.



