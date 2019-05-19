Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn K. SORENSEN. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St PO Box 175 Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

SORENSEN, Marilyn K. (Age 82) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 21, 1936 in Spokane, WA to Delmer and Lucille White. She grew up in Almira and graduated from Almira before attending WSC (now WSU) where she met her future husband Don. They farmed in Almira for several years until his passing in 2011. She was a Life member of the Evening Star Chapter #108 of Eastern Star, Past Worthy Matron and was known as the "Queen of Bagdad Junction", Founding member of the Lincoln Hospital Foundation and was a former board member for the Almira Cemetery Endowment Care fund. Marilyn is survived by her three children Mitch (Diane), Randy (Theresa), Daryce (Mark), her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 55 years Donald Sorensen in 2011. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Wilbur Community Church, 306 SE Trinity, Wilbur, WA with Chuck Wyborney, officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to Assured Hospice (1417 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837), Almira Cemetery Endowment Assoc. (POB 114 Almira, WA 99103), Lincoln Hospital Foundation (10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122) or the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

