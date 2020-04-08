Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Kay BOUDREAU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOUDREAU, Marilyn Kay (Age 85) Marilyn Kay Boudreau passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was surrounded by family as she drew her last breath. Marilyn had been living with family in Victor, Montana where she found her peace. Marilyn was born in Brewster, WA as the first child to Henry Hanley and Doris (Chase) Hanley. She went to school in Chewelah, WA and graduated from St. Maries high school in St. Maries, Idaho in 1953. She then married a local man, A. Paul Boudreau and they had three children, Bruce, Brad and Monica. She is also survived by her children's spouses, their children and became recently a great-great-grandmother. Marilyn is also survived by her brother Chuck Hanley and niece Traci Hanley as well as many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Marilyn was an avid gardener, decorator, enjoyed hunting for antiques and golfing. She was legendary for her chicken and potato salad! Marilyn worked at Rosauers grocery store and after retiring she travelled to Canada, Europe and the Middle East. She will be fondly remembered for her energy, smiles and family dinners. She is interred at the Coeur D'Alene Memorial Gardens in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho.

