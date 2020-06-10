MORSE, Marilyn Kay Marilyn Kay Morse (Waters) of Spokane, WA went peacefully into the loving embrace of God on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1939, in Spokane, WA to parents Tom and Ruth Waters. She was an only child growing up in Spokane where she graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She married the love of her life, Stan, in September 1959 and had two children, Michelle and Michael. Marilyn spent her rewarding life living in Spokane, raising her children and teaching oil painting classes in her home. Marilyn loved spending time with her family and cooking holiday dinners. She enjoyed navigating the way on travel trailer road trips with Stan. Many trips were taken to the Oregon coast, southwest US, and one memorable trip to Baja Mexico. Cruises were also a favorite of Marilyn's travel adventures, with trips to the Caribbean Islands, Alaska, Hawaii and Central America, including four excursions into the Panama Canal. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Stan; daughter Michelle Kester and husband Alan; son Michael Morse and wife Jane; grandchildren, Christine and Ryan Kester, Matthew and Anna Morse; great-grandsons, Thomas and James Kester; and many loving cousins and nephews. Family and friends will gather in the summer to celebrate her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store