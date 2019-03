Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Lea ELLERN. View Sign

ELLERN, Marilyn Lea Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grand-mother, Sister, Aunt and Cousin left us for the Gates of Heaven on February 25th, 2019. Marilyn was born in Spokane, Washington on October 19th, 1936 to William and Rose McBride. She enjoyed a very happy childhood with her parents and six siblings in the Corbin Park area of Spokane. Marilyn attended Garfield Elementary as well as North Central High School where she made many life-long friends, including meeting her future husband and love-of-her-life, Albert "Buzz" Ellern, Jr. Marilyn and Buzz were married for 65 wonderful years this March. In addition to helping raise a family, Marilyn was a talented and dedicated entrepreneur, working as a beautician, interior decorator, florist, real estate agent, bookkeeper, and business owner. No matter what the endeavor, she was always a success at it. Marilyn loved reading the Bible, painting, gardening, collecting antiques, and always being near her immediate and extended family. She had a great zest for life, and vibrant personality to match. Quick-witted, and smart, Marilyn was always fun to be around, and interesting to talk to. Most of all, Marilyn loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her love for Jesus was boundless and everlasting. She will be greatly missed by all. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose McBride, her siblings, Robert, Frank, and Jack McBride, June Wacker and Phyllis Latimer. Marilyn is survived by her husband Albert Ellern Jr., children Scott (Gay) Ellern, Brett Ellern, Tyce (Jeanne) Ellern, grandchildren Tyler, John, Holly and Ben, as well as three great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her loving sister Carole Ralph and a number of wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service and celebration-of-life will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:30am in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA, 99205.

ELLERN, Marilyn Lea Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grand-mother, Sister, Aunt and Cousin left us for the Gates of Heaven on February 25th, 2019. Marilyn was born in Spokane, Washington on October 19th, 1936 to William and Rose McBride. She enjoyed a very happy childhood with her parents and six siblings in the Corbin Park area of Spokane. Marilyn attended Garfield Elementary as well as North Central High School where she made many life-long friends, including meeting her future husband and love-of-her-life, Albert "Buzz" Ellern, Jr. Marilyn and Buzz were married for 65 wonderful years this March. In addition to helping raise a family, Marilyn was a talented and dedicated entrepreneur, working as a beautician, interior decorator, florist, real estate agent, bookkeeper, and business owner. No matter what the endeavor, she was always a success at it. Marilyn loved reading the Bible, painting, gardening, collecting antiques, and always being near her immediate and extended family. She had a great zest for life, and vibrant personality to match. Quick-witted, and smart, Marilyn was always fun to be around, and interesting to talk to. Most of all, Marilyn loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her love for Jesus was boundless and everlasting. She will be greatly missed by all. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rose McBride, her siblings, Robert, Frank, and Jack McBride, June Wacker and Phyllis Latimer. Marilyn is survived by her husband Albert Ellern Jr., children Scott (Gay) Ellern, Brett Ellern, Tyce (Jeanne) Ellern, grandchildren Tyler, John, Holly and Ben, as well as three great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her loving sister Carole Ralph and a number of wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service and celebration-of-life will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:30am in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA, 99205. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close