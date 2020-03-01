Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Lea RYAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RYAN, Marilyn Lea (Age 91) Marilyn Lea Ryan, 91, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Parkhaven Retirement Home in Manhattan, MT. Marilyn was born on September 17, 1928, in Spokane, WA to Andrew and Marion Dahlin. Marilyn was raised with her two brothers and three sisters on the family farm on Four Mound Prairie northwest of Spokane. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Four Mound Prairie through the 8th grade and went on to graduate from Reardon High School at the age of 16. On June 1, 1947, Marilyn married William Verne Ryan in Spokane. In June of 1948, Marilyn made her choice to accept the love and help of Jesus and our Heavenly Father, continuing in faith until the end. In the early years of their marriage, Marilyn and Verne lived in Spokane for a couple of years before their common farming background drew them to begin ranching near Springdale, WA. After five years on the ranch, health issues triggered a return to Spokane where they lived for 54 years before Marilyn moved to Bozeman in 2010. Marilyn enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family and having frequent get-togethers with extended family. After their children left home, she and Verne enjoyed traveling together, from local camper trips to several overseas travels, which were a highlight during their retirement years together. As Verne's health declined, Marilyn became his faithful and loving caregiver for several years until his death in 2009. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Judy (Darrick) Carrier of Belgrade, MT; son, Terry (Jackie) Ryan of Colfax, WA; son-in-law Rocky (Lori) Ross of Bozeman, MT; sister, Bonnie Dahlin of Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Verne Ryan; daughter, Cheryl Ross; grandson, Ryan Kamp; sisters, Willa Dahlin and Diane Abenroth; and brothers, Dale and Lane Dahlin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 7, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Refreshments will be available immediately following the service for any who wish to stay and visit with the family. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Bozeman Health Foundation, (Memo Line: Hospice) 931 Highland Blvd., Suite 3200, Bozeman 59715. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

