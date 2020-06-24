EDEN, Marilyn Louise (Age 84) My mom was taken to Heaven on June 19th, 2020 after battling a rare autoimmune disease PBC, which attacked her liver and caused Parkinson like symptoms. She lead a wonderful life with lots of adventures traveling all over Europe, Asia and the United States with my dad and close friends Vern and Sally Fry and Jack and Marlene Morris. My mom worked for Lumber By Products as a secretary and that is where she caught the eye of a young handsome man named Vern, as he was daily fueling his truck. They were happily married for 65 years and they have two children, Donna Eden/Kiddoo (Rich) and Eric Eden (Erin). Mom was blessed with five grandchildren, Nathan Kiddoo (Carrie), Michelle King (Aaron), Alicia Schulz (Carl), Cameron Eden (Katie), Christopher Eden (Jennifer), and seven great-grandkids. She is survived by two of her siblings Dottie Raymer and Terri Stanaway. Over her lifetime she had many long lasting friendships including the Kopets family, who have become our family. Mom loved teddy bears and had a huge collection. Pooh Bear and Paddington were favorites until Christmas when she received a Trump bear! She loved her hummingbirds and her beautiful yard. 4th of July was her favorite holiday and she proudly showed her patriotism with clothing, jewelry, lights and flags! She was an avid Gonzaga basketball fan! My mom grew up in a poor family that moved around constantly, which caused her to be strong and overcome her adversities. She had headaches all of her life due to a car accident, but she was not a complainer, even later in life. When dad needed help on the farm mom was his go to person for driving tractors and all sorts of equipment! She never said "I can't". My mom was incredibly independent insisting on her own snowmobile and four wheeler. She always dressed classy and liked her home looking nice, even down to ironing her sheets! For the last few months her independence was taken away from her, as my dad and I eased her on her journey. She had two wonderful caregivers, Lorrie Engels and Cathy Creed who not only took care of her, but also supported my dad. My mom was able to die peacefully with dignity in her own home surrounded by loved ones. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and nurse Marla, and Dr Michael Kerkering. Good bye for now my sweet mom. We'll see you soon! Memorial donations to UGM and Freeman Cemetery. Memorial service on June 27th at 11:00 am at Vern and Marilyn's house, with meal afterwards.



