HENDERSON, Marilyn M. (Cox) Marilyn Maxwell Henderson Marine, Daughter, Wife, Mo, Gram, Aunt, and Friend entered the world on November 29, 1943 and entered heaven on July 16, 2020. Marilyn was born in Opportunity, Washington to Gilbert and Louise Cox. After the passing of her Dad, at age 9, her mother married Frank W. Thurber, who was a lumber grader and they traveled and lived in many states. Marilyn moved back to Spokane for her senior year at North Central High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. As an LCpl, she received two merititous mass and was a proud and patriotic woman Marine. While serving in the USMC, in Hawaii, she married Donald B. Henderson, on May 4, 1963. While they were living in Hawaii, she was blessed with two children, daughter, Anna Louise (Martinez) and son, Donald Bert Henderson, Jr. After her husband served eight years in the USMC, they moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan and attended Eastern Michigan University. Marilyn received her BS in special education. After traveling to many states, they relocated to Spokane, WA. in 1976. Marilyn started working at the Spokane Guilds' School & Neuromuscular Center (Joya) in 1977. She worked as a special education teacher and then was promoted to Parent/Program coordinator. She worked there for almost 40 years. She felt serving the children, staff, community, and volunteers in Spokane her greatest achievement. Her ultimate joy every year was Mrs. Santa's Workshop, which she created to provide a gift to all of the children who attended the school and their siblings. She fundraised and shopped for every toy. These activities brought smiles to her heart. In 2013, she received the Person of the Year award, and was the first woman in the Inland Empire area to get the Boy Scouts "North Star Award" for helping 25 Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Scout award through volunteering at the school. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald B. Henderson, parents, Gilbert Cox and Louise L. Cox (Stephens), Frank W. Thurber, Stepfather, brother, Gary G. Cox, sister Tracey Schultz, (Thurber). Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Anna L. Martinez, (Daniel), son, Donald B. Henderson, (Tammy), her sisters, Maxine Polich, Marlene Reagan, Maureen Moehel, Adelaide Quebodeaux, (Anthony), Grandchildren; Jenny Higashi, Joshua and Michael Henderson, Anastasia Martinez, Brandon (Maddie) and Meileena Martinez, three great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Marilyn's graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA on July 31 at 2:30. Celebration of Life at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to Marilyn's favorite charity, Joya Children and Family Center - Mrs. Santa's Workshop, 2118 Garland, Ave, Spokane, WA 99205.



