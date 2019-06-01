HARRIS, Marilyn Marie (Age 81) September 18, 1937 - May 29, 2019 Marilyn Marie Harris, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Post Falls, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at Bell Tower Funeral Home in Post Falls, Idaho, on Monday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Turbin of Real Life Ministries officiating. Burial will be at Hall Creek Cemetery, Inchelium, WA on Tuesday, June 4. Marilyn was born in Nespelem,WA to Ralph and Irene Green on September 18, 1937. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, camping, sewing, baking, fishing, berry picking, healthy cooking and herbal remedies. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Betty; sons, Gary and Alan; daughters, Carla and Brenda; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Clarence and Francis; and her sister, Sally.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 1, 2019