KILGORE, Marilyn Y. Marilyn Yvonne Kilgore, passed away at her home in Palmer, Alaska with family by her side on October 12, 2020. She was an amazing fighter to the end with a rare disease called CBGD, an atypical form of Parkinson's. She was 75. Marilyn was born in Spokane, Washington on January 13, 1945, to James and Geneva King. She moved to Alaska with her husband and children in 1981. She worked as a telephone operator for Alascom/AT&T for 18 years before retiring. After retirement, Marilyn worked several part time jobs, including serving lunch in the public schools and working at the local thrift shop. Marilyn was a sweet and gentle soul who loved to laugh and always had a twinkle in her eye. She was made happy by the simple things in life. She loved the rain, babies and Christmas. She was a grand collector of clocks and roosters. Marilyn was the matriarch that held her varied family together. She was deeply loved and will forever be remembered and missed. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Geneva King (Davis). Marilyn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Melvin Kilgore, daughter Dianne Munson (Donna Brechan), son Dean Munson, daughter Holly Colletti (Paul Colletti), stepdaughter Cyndi Kilgore, daughter Maelynn Pauling (Dale Pauling), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank the many providers who assisted in her care during the last several years.



