BUTLER, Marilyne (Tuffin) November 16, 1947 May 18, 2020 Age 72 Years 6 Months 2 Days Marilyne Irma Butler was born in Jefferson Iowa on November 16, 1947. She passed away on May 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane WA of complications not related to Covid virus. She was the 6th child of 10 in the family of J. Edward and Dorthea (Shepherd) Tuffin. She grew up on a farm in Guthrie County IA where she was active in 4H. She initially attended a one room school, but later finished her secondary education in the town of Guthrie Center IA, graduating from Guthrie Center High School in 1966. She attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls IA for one year, the first of her siblings to attend college. In the fall of 1967 she moved to Chicago with a college friend and worked for Sears Roebuck. One Sunday evening while attending a youth group at Chicago Temple United Methodist Church, she met her future husband, Bruce Butler. He was working in the Data Processing Department of the Rock Island Railroad. They were married on July 14, 1968 at at Guthrie Center Iowa in the United Methodist Church. Their first home was a duplex in Blue Island IL. Marilyne continued her college studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In September 1969 they moved to Olympia WA where Bruce took a computer job with the Washington State Patrol and Marilyne got her Bachelors degree in Education from St. Martins College in Lacy WA. Both boys were born in Olympia; Alfred Edward in 1972 and William Earnest in 1975. The family was active in Olympia First United Methodist Church. The family moved to Spokane WA in the spring of 1977 to be closer to Bruce's family. Marilyne continued her gradate studies at Whitworth College where she received a Masters degree in Special Education. She did some substitute teaching for Spokane School District 81 and the Spokane Catholic schools. Her primary goal in this life was to be a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a devoted Christian and a true bible scholar. The family was active members of Audubon Park UMC for many years. In 1999 they moved to Otis Orchards and in 2001 transferred their church membership to Spokane Valley UMC. Marilyne participated in United Methodist Women activities as well as the church quilting group "Daughters of Dorcas". She also enjoyed participating in a Senior Water Aerobics group. Marilyne was preceded in death by her parents J. Edward and Dorthea Tuffin, her sister Sarah Rettig, her brothers Charles Tuffin and Wendell Tuffin. Survivors include her husband Bruce, sons Alfred E. Butler and William E. Butler. Surviving siblings are Margaret Aldrich, JoAnne Brown, Kenneth Tuffin, Charles Tuffin, Robert Tuffin, Tom Tuffin and Ruth O'Donnell, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the dedicated employees at Sunshine Gardens and SHMC for all the care they gave to Marilyne in her final days. A Memorial service will be held later this summer at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church.



