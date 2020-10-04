SNIDER, Marilyn Dawn Born June 26th, 1949 to parents George and Freda Snider, she lost her battle with dementia on September 9th, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved Don Harmon and their horses; her sons Ty (Jen) and Cary Whitehead; her grandchildren Marcus, Josiah, Makayla, Dawson, Levi, Karlee and Ezra; her brothers and sisters, Darcy, Connie, Joe, Pam, Janet, and George; as well as many nieces and nephews. She spent her life serving as a nurse, caring for both young and old. She spent many days volunteering her time both on the home front and traveling abroad, providing her nursing skills to those in need. Marilynn was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend and one of the most brilliant and loving women God has graced our world with. She will be dearly missed by all. Marilynn's memorial service will be held October 10th at 11am. Due to COVID regulations please join us on FACEBOOK live "Marilynn Dawn Snider Memorial" https://fb.me/e/3Gn62yZLI



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store