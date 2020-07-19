Haine, Marion (Age 59) Marion Haine, "Terry" as she was known by friends and family. Born at Fairchild AFB to Mr. and Mrs Gordon Beaty. She attended Sacagawea Jr. High, Lewis and Clark High School, SCC, and graduated from EWU. She is survived by her husband Earl; sons Earl Jr., Jacob, Robbie, and daughter Chandra. Terry was a proud grandma of three beautiful grandchildren, and countless nephews and nieces. She was the youngest of three girls in a family of five. Her surviving siblings are Rhonda, Lucky, and Karl Beaty. Terry is and will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew her.



