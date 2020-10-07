1/2
Marion "Jess" HICKS
HICKS, Marion "Jess" Marion "Jess" Hicks passed away September 27, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 89. He was born to Jessie and Mabel Hicks on December 6, 1930 in Cassville, Missouri. Marion enjoyed 62 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Nell. Marion served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed his retirement years from the BNSF railroad where he worked 35 years beginning with the Great Northern Railroad. He loved his family so well and will be deeply missed! He was a wonderful gift to us! He is survived by his daughter Karen (Wayne) Matychuk; grandchildren Stephen (Allison) Matychuk, Elizabeth (Jake) Wulbecker, John (Sarah) Matychuk, and Lily Matychuk; and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Joanna Wulbecker. Funeral Services, with current Covid restrictions, will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am, and will be conducted at Berean Bible Church, 10910 E. Boone, Spokane Valley, WA with interment and military honors to follow at Pines Cemetery at 12:30pm. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
