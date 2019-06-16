Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jim "Mick" McELROY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McELROY, Marion Jim "Mick" (Age 71) Mick McElroy passed away on June 7, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Walla Walla, WA to Marion C. and Rena L. McElroy and was raised in Pasco, WA. He graduated with an AA from Western Washington University. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during his last quarter of college. Mick moved to Spokane in 1972 where he met Connie; they were married in August of 1974. They moved to Moses Lake, WA where they lived for five years before returning to Spokane with son, Michael; Peter was born six years later. Mick worked for the Northern Pacific/Burlington Northern/Santa Fe RR as a clerk then yardmaster for 30 years. He enjoyed going to car shows with his '42 Chevy Sedan Delivery. Mick was a member of Street Tin Car Club of Spokane for many years. Mick is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Michael and Peter; granddaughter, Madison of Spokane, WA; brother, Gary (Diane) Wells; nieces and nephew of Texas. His was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Rena. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 12:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside at Fairmount Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Mick's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater NW Chapter, 1215 4th Ave. Ste. 1100, Seattle, WA 98161 or . We want to thank Linda, Lydia and others of Horizon Hospice for their help and kindness, and his volunteer, Dave, for checkers and car talk.

