STALLMAN, Marion R. (Mayo) On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Marion Rosilind (Mayo) Stallman was reunited with two of her four children and all three of her siblings when she passed away quietly at the Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane Valley. Born in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan June 9, 1937, Marion graduated from North Central High School in 1953. She met Donald William Stallman at a school dance. The couple were married on March 19, 1955 and they celebrated 64 years of marriage earlier this year. The couple raised four children in the West Valley School District: Vickie Leann Hoy (deceased), Teresa Ann Stallman, Donald William Stallman, Jr., and Daniel James Stallman (deceased). She is also survived by her husband, grandchildren Ashley, Daniel, Samantha, Donald III, Michelle and Andrew, and great-grandchildren Dalton, Kinsley and Charlotte. Marion was a devoted homemaker and an exceptional cook while her children were growing up. Once the nest was empty, she became a top seller for Avon and worked at the Tidyman's grocery store in Spokane Valley. The couple built a weekend home on five acres on Lake Spokane and annually hosted groups of Camp Fire Girls during the summer. Marion actively helped her daughters with their annual candy drive so that they could earn scholarships to Camp Sweyolaken. She was an exceptionally accomplished craftswoman with a substantial collection of yarn. Over the years she crocheted hundreds of baby blankets that she donated to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, each noting that it had been made with love by Marion. She insisted that each of her blankets go home with the baby it was given to a loving gift to so many infants. Marion was preceded in death by all three of her siblings: Naomi Florence Horn, Ernest Franklin Mayo and Ione Marie Hawley. Services for Marion will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019

