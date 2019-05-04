Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion ROTHSTEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROTHSTEIN, Marion (Age 93) Marion Rothstein, of Spokane, WA passed away on May 2, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital. Marion was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, daughter of Israel and Rose Flaxman. She grew up in Winnipeg where she met the love of her life, Saul Rothstein when they were in junior high. They married June 16, 1945 and were married for 66 years. They had four daughters: Caryl, Lynn, Tracy and Shelley, and made their home in Spokane, WA for 62 years. Her pride and joy were her four daughters, as well as her eight grandchildren, making each one feel special with her unconditional love. Marion will be remembered for her intelligence, keen sense of humor and sharp wit. She is survived by daughters Caryl Harper of Spokane, WA; Lynn Fishman of San Diego, CA; Tracy Lehrer (Doug) of Port Washington, NY and Shelley Bensussen (Larry) of Bellevue, WA; sisters Claurice Switzer of Edmonton, Alberta and Eleanor Flaxman of Winnipeg, Manitoba; grandchildren Jessica, Kate and Max Fishman of San Diego, CA; Cody and Tori Lehrer of Port Washington, NY; Seth (Justine) of Boston, MA; and Josh and Danielle Bensussen of Seattle, WA. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 5th at 4:00pm at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Temple Beth Shalom or Jewish Family Services of Spokane. A special thanks to the caregivers at Royal Park Health Rehab center, Visiting Angels and Senior Helpers.

ROTHSTEIN, Marion (Age 93) Marion Rothstein, of Spokane, WA passed away on May 2, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital. Marion was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, daughter of Israel and Rose Flaxman. She grew up in Winnipeg where she met the love of her life, Saul Rothstein when they were in junior high. They married June 16, 1945 and were married for 66 years. They had four daughters: Caryl, Lynn, Tracy and Shelley, and made their home in Spokane, WA for 62 years. Her pride and joy were her four daughters, as well as her eight grandchildren, making each one feel special with her unconditional love. Marion will be remembered for her intelligence, keen sense of humor and sharp wit. She is survived by daughters Caryl Harper of Spokane, WA; Lynn Fishman of San Diego, CA; Tracy Lehrer (Doug) of Port Washington, NY and Shelley Bensussen (Larry) of Bellevue, WA; sisters Claurice Switzer of Edmonton, Alberta and Eleanor Flaxman of Winnipeg, Manitoba; grandchildren Jessica, Kate and Max Fishman of San Diego, CA; Cody and Tori Lehrer of Port Washington, NY; Seth (Justine) of Boston, MA; and Josh and Danielle Bensussen of Seattle, WA. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 5th at 4:00pm at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Temple Beth Shalom or Jewish Family Services of Spokane. A special thanks to the caregivers at Royal Park Health Rehab center, Visiting Angels and Senior Helpers. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close