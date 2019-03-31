ZAREK, Marjorie Agnes (Borck, Lindley) Marjorie Zarek passed away March 23, 2019. She was born to Herman Arnold Borck and Elsie Edna Borck on June 2, 1925 in Colville, WA. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Guenther and Betty Tilton; brother, Robert; and Rachel Stephens. During WWII at Galena Air Depot, she married Robert L. Lindley on June 22, 1946; they had two sons: Rod D. Lindley and Douglas W. Lindley. Marjorie also worked at King County Assessor's Office and several retail stores. Then Robert and Marjorie divorced, and she moved back to Spokane; later married George E. Zarek. She worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 26 years before retiring.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019