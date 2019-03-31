Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Agnes (Borck, Lindley) ZAREK. View Sign

ZAREK, Marjorie Agnes (Borck, Lindley) Marjorie Zarek passed away March 23, 2019. She was born to Herman Arnold Borck and Elsie Edna Borck on June 2, 1925 in Colville, WA. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Guenther and Betty Tilton; brother, Robert; and Rachel Stephens. During WWII at Galena Air Depot, she married Robert L. Lindley on June 22, 1946; they had two sons: Rod D. Lindley and Douglas W. Lindley. Marjorie also worked at King County Assessor's Office and several retail stores. Then Robert and Marjorie divorced, and she moved back to Spokane; later married George E. Zarek. She worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 26 years before retiring.

ZAREK, Marjorie Agnes (Borck, Lindley) Marjorie Zarek passed away March 23, 2019. She was born to Herman Arnold Borck and Elsie Edna Borck on June 2, 1925 in Colville, WA. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Guenther and Betty Tilton; brother, Robert; and Rachel Stephens. During WWII at Galena Air Depot, she married Robert L. Lindley on June 22, 1946; they had two sons: Rod D. Lindley and Douglas W. Lindley. Marjorie also worked at King County Assessor's Office and several retail stores. Then Robert and Marjorie divorced, and she moved back to Spokane; later married George E. Zarek. She worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 26 years before retiring. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close