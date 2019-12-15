Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann TEBOW. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

TEBOW, Marjorie Ann Passed away December 11, 2019 in Odessa, WA her home Odessa, WA. Marjorie was born on March 20, 1931 in Odessa, WA to Clement and Clara Groh. She married Lloyd Tebow on November 16, 1952. Marjorie enjoyed baking cookies and banana bread. She was a member for St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Altar Society and Royal Neighbors and was also a Boy Scout leader and Girl Scout leader. Marjorie is survived by five children, Douglas (Joanne) Tebow, Sheryl (Donald) Dirks, Janell (Jerry) Lobe, Diane (Alan) Voise, Barbara (Jeff) Greenwalt. She also has 13 grandchildren, Kyle, Nick (fiancé Meagan) and Danielle Tebow, Ashley (Kyle) Vinneau, Adam (Sara) Dirks, Lindsey (Brian) Haguewood, Trey (Mallory) Lobe, Kodey Lobe, Heath Voise, Mahki (Eddy) Carroll, Brooke (Kyler) Lovgren, Colby (Maria) Greenwalt, Tyler (Samantha) Greenwalt, 13 great-grandchildren, Shaye and Witten Dirks, Henry Vinneau, Makinley, Haysley and Kolsyn Haguewood, Luke Lobe, Lincoln, Kylie and Kennady Lovgren, Taryen and Brayten Carroll, and Granger Greenwalt. Marjorie's three brothers, Tom, John, and Marvin Groh, two sisters Evelyn McCartney and Patricia Jensen, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Tebow in 2014, Sisters Helen, Marion, and Janice, and Brothers Clem and Robert. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the St Joseph Catholic Church, Odessa, WA. Funeral Mass, Friday December 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Rory Pitstick, officiating. Interment at the Odessa Cemetery, Odessa, WA. Memorial may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Odessa, WA, or Odessa Healthcare Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

