WEIDMAN, Marjorie Ann (Age 92) Marjorie Ann Weidman passed away March 24th, 2019. Marjorie A. Weidman was born November 5th, 1926 to Archie and Gladys Casey in Whitesboro Texas. Family traveled throughout Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico as Archie Casey was a pioneer in the oil fields. Our mother met Robert L. Weidman in Wichita Falls, TX. They married March 13, 1947. Our father was career Army, and again mom's life was full of travel. Mom and dad had five children, Mark (deceased), Richard, Brooke, Brett and Lindsay while traveling the globe. The family settled in Spokane in 1963. Mom loved her children and her home. She loved gardening and was an avid reader. Mom was 92 and she died peacefully and easily. Very grateful in our heart that she was our mom. Every day she will be in our thoughts. God blessed mom with a gentle soul and kind heart, and a love so full for her children and for our dad. Mom is in a better place. Memorial Service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

