RUEHL, Marjorie Anne "Marge" Marjorie Anne "Marge" Ruehl died peacefully in her home at Rockwood South in Spokane, Washington on November 26, 2019. She was born August 7, 1932 in Hamburg, Iowa, baptized April 16, 1933 and graduated valedictorian of her high school class. She went on to attend the University of Iowa where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and the Scottish Highlanders. Being a Highlander meant playing the bagpipes and dressing up in full regalia at University of Iowa games and other events. Marge traveled with the group throughout the state, the country and to England and Scotland. It was on the return from such a trip that she met her future husband Ben as he returned from a trek across Europe with his best friend John Weekes. John introduced Ben and Marge on the ship. Marge married Benjamin John Ruehl of Spokane on July 11, 1954 and the two settled in Spokane. Their first apartment had residents who became lifetime Spokane friends and were frequently in the Ruehl household over the 54 years of their marriage. Hospitality and entertaining might be the foremost memory for those who knew Marge. You were always welcome in her home and she set a stunning table with food, flowers, lights and ribbon. Many will also remember her sitting on the floor in the center of her living room facilitating heartfelt conversation with friends and family. She loved books, music and travel and had a knack for sensing the opportunity for celebration or a spontaneous outing. Her children Deborah Anne Ruehl of Lakewood, WA and Kirk Martin Ruehl of Richland, WA, and three grandchildren: Kathleen, Erik and Lukas, survive Marge. Her husband Ben, her brothers Robert Dwight and Richard Allen Martin of Westchester, New York and her parents Lorna Marjorie and Harold Sam Martin of Hamburg, IA. precede her in death. The family will celebrate Marge's life with a memorial service at Rockwood South Hill Event Center in Spokane on Sunday, December 29 at 2pm. There will be a gravesite service for family and close friends on Monday, December 30 at 10:30am on the "Remembrance" Lawn of the Riverside Memorial Park west of downtown on Government Way. Special thanks to the staff of Rockwood South and Family First Senior Care for many years of thoughtful attention to Mom and her spirited personality.

