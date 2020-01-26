BOSCH, Marjorie (Callow) "Marjie" December 1, 1923 - January 17, 2020 Marjorie Callow Bosch passed into eternity Friday, January 17, 2020 after several years of decline following traumatic brain injury suffered in a fall December 2010. Marjorie was born 1923 in Elma WA, and graduated Elma HS in 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Leroy Bosch. Marjorie is survived by two sons, Allen Coleman (Carole Coleman) of Portland, OR, and Kyle Bosch (Cheryl Bosch) of Otis Orchards, WA, as well as four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A public memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, February 8 at Valley Bible Church, 3021 S. Sullivan Road, Veradale, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020