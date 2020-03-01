WARK, Marjorie E. (Age 89) Marjorie E. Wark, 89, of Spokane Valley, WA, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. She was born in 1930 to Charles and Freda Piper in Spokane, WA. Margie graduated from Lewis & Clark High School. She loved traveling, especially to the Oregon Coast. She enjoyed dancing, flowers, gardening and fishing as often as possible. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Margie is survived by three of her children, Leslie Lantzy, Roger Doyle and Kathleen French; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sisters Pat Senter and Jean Shull; sister-in-law Penny Piper and many other beloved family members. Marjorie was preceded in death by husbands Robert Doyle and Joseph Wark; son Matthew Doyle; parents Charles and Freda; and brothers Ed and Robert Piper. Funeral service to be held on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020