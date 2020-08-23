1/
Marjorie Elaine MAURER
1927 - 2020
MAURER, Marjorie Elaine Marjorie Elaine Maurer died peacefully in her sleep on August 17, 2020 in Spokane. She was 93. Elaine was born on July 14, 1927 to Ralph and Aplonia Peoples in Ross, North Dakota. She had five older sisters and three younger brothers. In 1942 the family moved to Spokane where Elaine attended North Central High School, graduating in 1945. Elaine married Don Maurer in 1948 and had son Steven in 1949 and son Rand in 1952. Elaine was a homemaker and later worked as a secretary for Spokane Public Schools, at both Comstock Elementary and Bryant Elementary. She was an accomplished artist, and sold a number of her watercolor and oil paintings at art shows. Elaine was also a lifelong music lover, who taught herself to play the piano. Elaine's husband Don and son Rand predeceased her. She is survived by her son Steven Maurer and daughter-in-law Ellen, three grandchildren, Sarah Raison, Jeff Maurer, and Andy Maurer, two great-grandsons, Jack and Teddy Raison, two sisters, Iris Quandt and Kay Hodges, and many nieces and nephews and their children. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be through Lauer Funeral Home of Deer Park. To view and sign Marjorie's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Donations can be made to Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
