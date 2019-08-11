Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Hope Lee HUSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUSS, Marjorie Hope Lee Marjorie Hope Lee Huss died August 6, 2019, at the age of 101. She was born and raised in Spokane, WA, and made the most of her century on Earth here. Marjorie was an accomplished pianist and painter, acted as church choir director at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and earned a college degree in geriatrics at the age of 65. She also enjoyed golf, reading, swimming, and sunbathing at Deer Lake. Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Huss, siblings Bernice Lee Vaughan and Richard B. Lee, son-in-law James Warner, and daughter-in-law Molly Johnston Huss. She is survived by her four children, Michael (Christine Kopet) Huss, Terri Warner, Donna Huss, and Richard Huss, as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Shelter in Spokane. Her Vigil Service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy, Spokane, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 pm also at St. Francis of Assisi. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

