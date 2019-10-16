Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie K. HOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOFF, Marjorie K. Marjorie K. Hoff was welcomed home October 8, 2019. Marjie was born May 11, 1945 in Yakima where she grew up, graduated and then married John Q. Hoff in 1967. Together they moved to Spokane and raised their two sons, Steve and John. In 1974 Marjie proudly started working at Rockwood Clinic where she worked and was loved by many for the next 35+ years. Marjie is preceded in death by her husband, John Q.; mother, Miriam Marks; father, Clemet Young; "Papa", Robert Marks; and sister, Patricia Campbell. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Steve (Kim), John (Malisa); grandsons, Charlie, Stephen, Justin, Tanis, Jasper; granddaughter, Bailey Rose; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy, Shirley and Barbara. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2pm at Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the , 300 W. Mission Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the in Marjie's name.

