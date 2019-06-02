PARKS, Marjorie Loretta "Teet" (Age 87) Marjorie "Teet" Loretta Parks, 87, passed away May 23, 2019 in her Spokane Valley home. She was born June 18, 1931 in Lead, S.D. to Harvey and Mabel (Jay) Beehner. Teet attended grade school in Lead, S.D. The family moved to the Silver Valley in 1942. Teet attended grade school and high school in Wallace ID. Teet married Trueman McGovern in 1951. They moved to Lakeview (Lake Pend Oreille) ID, Post Falls, ID and settled in the Spokane Valley in 1962. Trueman died in 1964. They had four children: Sharon K. (Steve) Powell of Pasco, WA, Harry William "Billy" McGovern, Diana "Lynn" DeGroot of Canon City, CO. and Debra "Debbie" Ann Brown of Spokane Valley, WA. Teet loved knitting, crocheting, working crossword puzzles, reading, playing bingo, bowling and watching the Seattle Mariners on TV. Marge married Walter D. Parks in 1968 and gained four stepchildren: Trudy Steinback of Tucson, AZ, Chris (Cindy) Parks of Priest Lake, ID, Susan Doyle of Gulfbreeze, FL, and Wendy Taylor of Largo, FL. Marge is survived by three of her children; four of her stepchildren; brothers Darrell Beehner of Murray ID, and Darwin (Linda) Beehner of Moses Lake; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don Beehner, her son Billy McGovern, her spouse of 45 years Walt Parks, and sister LaVon "Bonnie" Dorothy Grebil. No services will be held. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary