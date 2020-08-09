DOTEN, Marjorie S.J. Marjorie Sarah Jane (Kosen) Doten, a resident of Spokane Washington was born on January 25, 1930 in Whitefish, Montana and passed away August 3, 2020. She is survived by her son Stan P. Doten and three daughters, Shurli Head, Debra A. Doten, husband Michael and Dene' S. Wilson, husband Michael. Marjorie had eight-grand-children, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William George Doten. She was loved so much by many friends around the world to include all her family members. Marjorie had a precious soul, a caring heart and a passion for the Lord our Savior. She may rest in peace now in his loving care for eternity.



