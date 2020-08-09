1/
Marjorie Sarah Jane (Kosen) DOTEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOTEN, Marjorie S.J. Marjorie Sarah Jane (Kosen) Doten, a resident of Spokane Washington was born on January 25, 1930 in Whitefish, Montana and passed away August 3, 2020. She is survived by her son Stan P. Doten and three daughters, Shurli Head, Debra A. Doten, husband Michael and Dene' S. Wilson, husband Michael. Marjorie had eight-grand-children, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William George Doten. She was loved so much by many friends around the world to include all her family members. Marjorie had a precious soul, a caring heart and a passion for the Lord our Savior. She may rest in peace now in his loving care for eternity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved