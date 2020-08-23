Marjorie TENNEY

TENNEY, Marjorie Spokane Valley, WA January 13, 1941 August 15, 2020 Margie, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Margie was born on January 13, 1941 to Nelson and Beva Bingham. She grew up on the family ranch with her sisters in the Sweet Grass Hills of Northwestern Montana. In grade school she and her sisters attended a one-room schoolhouse in Whitlash, MT and high school in Shelby, MT. In the summer they enjoyed picnics on the prairie or the nearby buttes and trips to Canada, Glacier Park and Flathead Valley. Margie and her sisters remained close throughout her life. In 1958, Margie married Frank Tenney in Shelby, Montana. They moved often the first few years due to Frank's work but settled in 1968 in the Spokane Valley to raise their three children. Margie was a homemaker and dedicated to her family. She volunteered as room mother in the classroom and was a campfire and cub scout leader for several years. She always volunteered to fundraise in her neighborhood for the March of Dimes and the Epilepsy Foundation. Margie was devoted to her son Rob and his special needs, caring for him until she was no longer able to. Margie and Frank divorced in 1980 but remained friends until Frank's death in 2010. Margie was known for her warm hospitality, always welcoming family and friends into her home, and guests never left hungry! Margie enjoyed her grandchildren and she loved to spoil them! Whatever their parent said no to, she said yes. She loved them very much and was always proud of each of them. Margie is survived by one daughter, Candice (Pat) Payne; and two sons, James (Aree) Tenney and Rob Tenney; as well as three grandchildren, Shannon Tenney, Ryan (Kim) Payne and Dustin Payne; three great-grandchildren, Harley, Noah, and Addison; and two sisters Carol (Marvin) Belcher and Judith (Gary) Wentling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Beva Bingham. The family suggests remembrances be sent to The Epilepsy Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Visitation is Wednesday August 26, 2020 2 P.M. 4 P.M. and Thursday, August 27, 2020, 9 A.M. 10:45 A.M. at Heritage Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. followed by a graveside interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. The family is saddened that attendance is limited due to Covid-19. Heritage Funeral Home is located at 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.