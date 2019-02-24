Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie TIBBALS. View Sign

TIBBALS, Marjorie Marjorie Bernadette Tibbals died Tuesday, February 20, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 88. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to Harry and Ellen Reckner on January, 28, 1931. She grew up in "Philly" as the third of seven children. After gradu- ating from high school, she attended secretarial school and then went to work at the telephone company. She met and married Lewis Tibbals in June of 1951 and moved to Spokane where she raised eight children. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for 68 years and sang in the choir for over 40 years. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by seven of her children: Louise (Daniel) Moynihan, Martha (Rock) Ray, Timothy (Alice) Tibbals, Michael (Carolyn) Tibbals, Nannette (Troy) Stephens, Patricia (Carl) Loehlein, Paula (Matthew) Hawkins and daughter-in-law LeeAnn Tibbals. She was Grandma to thirty-three grandkids and G.G. to twenty-eight great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis, her son David, brothers Harry Jr., and James Reckner and her sister Irene McGarvey. Funeral Mass will take place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane, WA on Saturday, March 2 at 9:00 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, and physical therapists at Sunshine Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care they gave to our mom.

