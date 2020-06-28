Mark A. GUNDERSON
GUNDERSON, Mark A. (Age 55) Mark A. Gunderson, 55, went to be with our Lord on June 11th, 2020. He was born to Jack and Ruby Gunderson on October 31st, 1964 in Spokane, WA, one of five boys. Mark lived in Post Falls, ID for a short time, then in Leavenworth, WA where he attended Cascade High School. He worked in logging with his father, Nyal Avery who raised him. Mark started his own roofing and logging company called G&V Contractors with his (ex) wife Angie and his partner Kenny Vandegraft which operated for 10 years. He went on to work construction and farming after that. Mark's hobbies included snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, hunting and spending time with his close friends and family. He was very generous and helped people whenever he could. He loved the Lord. Mark taught Sunday school and adored his church children. He loved animals, especially his dogs. His kindness, always willing to help others, and gentle spirit will never be forgotten. He was loved by his family very much and will be missed. Mark is survived by his siblings David, Helen, and Tina Gunderson, his father Nyal Avery and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
