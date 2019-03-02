Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. SCHUERMAN. View Sign

SCHUERMAN, Mark A. (Age 96) Mark Schuerman and his twin sister were born in Colville WA on February 18, 1923 into a family of 10 children. Raised on the family ranch, the Schuermans worked hard, studied hard and were devout Catholics. Mark served in the Navy during World War II as a Seabee stationed in Maui and the Philippines. Mark was the first of the Schuerman children to attend college. His father arranged with Gonzaga University, trading cartloads of potatoes and Mark working in the cafeteria in exchange for tuition. Mark was proud of his accomplishment of earning three college degrees, although his greatest college attainment was meeting and marrying his wife of 68 years, Donna. Mark and Donna had four children and, for the most part, raised them overseas in Guam and Okinawa. After the children left home, they also lived in Japan and the Philippines until they retired in Spokane Valley in 1988. Raising the kids overseas, they traveled as a family to 33 countries. Survived by his wife Donna, children: Greg (Becky), Pamela, Rhonda, and Beth (Tom); three grandchildren: Tricia, Richelle and Trevor; three great-grandchildren, as well as 50 nieces and nephews, each of whom is "his favorite", and his brother John. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8th, 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd, Spokane Valley. Mark was the kindest, most gentle and generous of men, never speaking an ill word of anyone. He loved God, all people, gardening and building beautiful birdhouses. In Mark's memory do something kind for someone else, today and every day.

