Mark D. BODAMER Ph.D.
1958 - 2020
BODAMER, Mark D. Ph.D. (Age 62) Mark bravely crossed the finish line of life and entered heaven on Saturday, November 7, due to com-plications from Parkinson's Disease. Mark was the proud father of Janie, Isaac and Hannah, who along with their mother, Amber Bodamer-Lewis, survive him. His parents, Paul and Judy Bodamer, predeceased their treasured son. A professor of psychology, Dr. Bodamer is noted for his research involving American Sign Language communication with chimpanzees. Chimps were unique beings for Mark, who inspired many students to look deeper at the relationship between humans and the world around us. He spoke this special language starting at Central Washington University's Chimpanzee and Human Communication Institute to the Psychology Department at Gonzaga University. Of special importance to Mark was his work, study and joy of life found at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage in Zambia. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mark took to heart the Bruce Springsteen song "Born To Run." He raced as a fierce, and proud, competitor with endless stamina from high school at St. Ignatius to Marquette to trail runs and ultra-marathons across the Northwest's awesome outdoor beauty, including his beloved San Juan Islands. He forged deep and lasting friendships across these many miles. We will miss his heart and soul, charm and kindness to all. A special thank you to the care provided to Mark by Riverview Retirement Community, Horizon Hospice and Selkirk Neurology. A memorial service will be planned in the future to honor him. This obituary ends as Mark would always say in earnest: "Peace."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
